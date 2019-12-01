UPDATE: Missing Pine Bluff man found and now with family

Update:

Pine Bluff police have canceled the silver alert for Mr. Johnson and say he has been found and is with his family.

Original Story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Pine Bluff police activated a silver alert for a Pine Bluff man late last night.

Lecester Johnson was last known to be at 1600 W. 40th Ave. in Pine Bluff.

He is 73, 6 feet tall and around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black baseball cap.

He may be traveling in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Silverado with an Arkansas license plate of 819OHK.

If you have any information on Johnson you are asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 550-1173.