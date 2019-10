MARIANNA, Ark. — A silver alert has been activated for a missing woman from Marianna.

Police say Annie Lee Hampton, 62, went missing early Friday morning.

She was last seen wearing a white gown with a bunny logo. She may be traveling in a 2001 Brown Pontiac Grand Am/Prix.

Anyone with information on Annie Hampton is asked to call the Marianna Police Department at (870) 295-2508.