PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The demolition and reconstruction of the 6th Street bridge over Interstate 30 in Little Rock begins next week and is expected to create a significant change for many drivers.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, this will create huge traffic pattern changes with closures along the I-30 corridor beginning Monday, April 4, with all lanes of I-30 reopening by Monday, April 11.

ARDOT officials said the newly reconstructed 9th Street bridge over I-30 will open to traffic after 8 p.m. on Monday, April 4, followed that same evening by a long-term closure of the 6th Street bridge for the beginning of its reconstruction over the interstate.

As part of the plan to demolish the 6th Street bridge, crews will then temporarily close all lanes of traffic on I-30 Friday night, April 8, at 10 p.m. through Monday morning, April 11 at 5 a.m., from Exit 140 to Exit 140B.

At that time, traffic will utilize the frontage roads between 6th Street and Interstate 630. Detour routes will have signs up for the 6th Street bridge closure, which is expected to remain closed into early 2023.

During construction, eastbound 6th Street traffic will head south and use the 9th Street bridge to reach the street grid east of I-30. Westbound traffic will primarily move north and use 3rd Street to access city streets west of I-30.

During the weekend closure of I-30, eastbound interstate traffic will take the Downtown Little Rock ramp (Exit 140) to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.

Westbound traffic will take the 6th Street ramp (Exit 140B) to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of 9th Street to return to I-30.

During this weekend closure, the I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will also be closed and traffic will detour to the frontage road.

Drivers are asked to use caution while approaching and moving through the work zones.

For a full look at long-term and permanent travel impact, go to 30crossing.com.