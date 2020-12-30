Signal Media bringing new sports station 106.7 Buz2 to the airwaves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Signal Media of Arkansas has announced the launch of Buz2 on 106.7, KBZU-FM.

The station will serve as a complement to the company’s long-standing sports powerhouse 103.7 The Buzz, KABZ-FM. Buz2 will offer ESPN national programming through the day and evening hours with local sports broadcasts and programming mixed in, primarily in the evenings and on weekends. The new format will begin the morning of Monday, January 4.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer central Arkansas sports fans another great option for sports information, breaking news, opinion and play-by-play,” said Justin Acri, General Manager of 106.7 Buz2 and 103.7 The Buzz. “This also gives us another signal on which to air locally produced sports shows and game broadcasts to entertain our listeners.”

106.7-FM is already home to Arkansas State Red Wolves Football, Little Rock Trojan Men’s Basketball and Benton High School Football. Now, in cooperation with ESPN Radio, KBZU will be offering a wide variety of perspectives on sports from a national perspective throughout the week. Current ESPN radio shows and broadcasts include Greeny with Mike Greenberg, The Max Kellerman Show as well as NBA, NFL and NCAA Football and Basketball.

In addition to the terrestrial signal, the KBZU online stream and station information can be reached through links at www.1037thebuzz.com. Listeners can link to the audio content through the 103.7 The Buzz App.

