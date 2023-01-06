NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shots fired inside McCain Mall Thursday night left shoppers fearing for their lives.

A spokesperson for North Little Rock Police said a gun was fired just after 8 pm inside the mall’s American Eagle store.

No one was injured, according to the spokesperson, and no arrests have been made yet. NLRPD has opened an investigation and is looking for a suspect.

One shopper inside, Amelia Hernandez, told KARK/FOX16 the sound of gunshots sent the entire mall into chaos.

“I paused for a minute thinking that there might be an active shooter but wasn’t sure,” she said.

Hernandez had just left American Eagle and gone to a store right across where she heard the shots. She said she feels she might have literally dodged a bullet leaving the store right before.

Once shoppers heard gunfire, they dropped to the floor inside stores to take cover.

Hernandez said there were no signs of security where she was – across from where the shooting happened – and no one seemed to know what to do next.

The panic quickly hit loved ones as shoppers made frantic calls and sent texts.

“I was in the middle of showing property to my buyers and all the sudden I get a call from my sister and she’s in panic mode and I hear a bunch of screaming,” Hernandez’s sister, Vanessa Muffoletto said. “She said, ‘They’re up here shooting at McCain Mall’ and my heart just sunk.”

After a few minutes on the ground, Hernandez ran out with a few other shoppers.

“When we were running out of the mall, we saw police coming in – a line of police – with their weapons drawn,” Hernandez said.

According to NLRPD, police cleared the scene upon arrival, though they still need to identify a suspect.

The sisters told us they are grateful they can be together and other shoppers were also able to go home to their families as well.

“There was a girl in front of me, she was shaking and crying, hyperventilating,” Hernandez said. “There was a lady with her dog, and she was holding her dog… it was really sad.”

Hernandez added that those minutes taking cover – that felt like much longer – reminded her how fragile life is.

We reached out to a spokesperson for McCain Mall who declined to comment but referred us to NLRPD for any information or updates.

Again, NLRPD is now investigating the incident and working to make an arrest.