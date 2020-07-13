Shots fired at LR apartment while woman and child slept, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after someone shot into an apartment where a woman and child were sleeping on Friday morning.

According to a Little Rock police report, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Labette Manor Dr. around 7:25 a.m. Friday.

In the report, a sister of the woman who rents the apartment told police her sister’s child and their nephew were asleep when someone they did not know shot into the apartment.

The woman who rents the apartment later told police she was not home when the shooting happened.

The people inside the apartment were not hit by the bullets, according to the report.

A suspect description was not given.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department.

