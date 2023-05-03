LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several Shorter College students were recognized for earning what could be a game changer for them.

Shorter College held a reentry luncheon Wednesday to recognize several ex-convicts who earned college degrees.

Rick Watson with Shorter College said, with 50% of ex-prison inmates ending up back in jail, a college degree can break the cycle.

“So every person that graduates with an associate’s degree, that recidivism rate drops down to 12%,” Watson said. “We’re super excited about that because that not only affects their family, but it affects the community and it affects lives.”

Watson said much of the success of Shorter College and the program is thanks to a very supportive community.