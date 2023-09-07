NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tenants of Shorter College Gardens Apartments announced Thursday that they have filed a class action lawsuit against a property management company following a deadly explosion in 2022.

The suit claims that The Millennia Companies failed to adequately maintain their properties and failed to provide safe, habitable living for its tenants.

On Oct. 4, 2022, an explosion at Shorter College Garden Apartments claimed the lives of three tenants and displaced several families. The suit claims that the defendants knowingly told tenants that the place was safe while there was a gas leak.

The suit also claims that tenants complained to management about the living conditions, specifically reporting the smell of gas and carbon monoxide, mold, bed bug and rodent infestation and several other conditions.

The tenants are seeking a minimum of $860,000,000 in damages, which represents an average of $10,000 per 86,000 people who reside at properties owned by Millenia. The plaintiffs are also seeking a minimum of $4.3 million in punitive damages.