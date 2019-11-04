Short Marche Rd. south end officially closed

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The south end of Short Marche Rd. has been officially closed.

The road had been a shortcut for drivers headed to the west side of North Little Rock and also Maumelle since over the summer as construction of the Maumelle Interchange along I-40 created traffic backups.

Some residents living along the road had petitioned the Pulaski County Judge to leave it open, citing concerns over emergencies like ambulance service and flooding.

On the Pulaski County Government Facebook page Monday morning the announcement with the attached photo read: “Short Marche is closed to thru traffic. Please use original route to access the road.“

The Maumelle Interchange is scheduled to open on Wednesday (Nov. 6) following an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

