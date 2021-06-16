‘Shop Black @ Wright Avenue’ event to be held June 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An economic development event designed to highlight Black-owned businesses in Little Rock will be taking place Saturday, June 19.

“Shop Black @ Wright Avenue” will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wright Avenue, between Battery and Marshall Streets.

The event is designed to bring awareness to the Historic Wright Avenue Neighborhood Business District and explore the business community and viable options for future business ventures.

“Shop Black @ Wright Avenue” is a dollar matching campaign where shoppers spend $10 and get $10 of additional merchandise using the “Black Dollar” coupon at participating businesses.

The event will feature Arkansas’ own Hall of Famer and Hollywood veteran Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as host with performances by Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux, Nicky Parrish, Michael Walker, Tim Anthony, New Orleans’ Butterfly, Tonya Leeks & Groovology.

Statistically, 80 percent of Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months.

Across the country, Black-owned businesses have experienced the greatest hardships due to the economic fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Black businesses closed more than twice the rate of their White counterparts, according to event officials.

The City of Little Rock is supporting the economic development event as an extension of their 2016 adoption of the Wright Avenue Neighborhood Action Plan focusing on housing, economic development, branding, infrastructure, public safety, and youth programs.