Shooting Near Spanish Valley Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A shooting near the Spanish Valley Apartments in the 5300 block of Baseline Road at around 7 p.m. left one person injured.
A 44-year-old Hispanic man was reportedly shot in the leg below the knee, but the injuries are not considered life threatening.
Little Rock police have not identified a suspect, and the injured victim's name has not yet been released.
