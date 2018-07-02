Shooting Near Spanish Valley Apartments

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A shooting near the Spanish Valley Apartments in the 5300 block of Baseline Road at around 7 p.m. left one person injured.

A 44-year-old Hispanic man was reportedly shot in the leg below the knee, but the injuries are not considered life threatening.

Little Rock police have not identified a suspect, and the injured victim's name has not yet been released.