Shooting Near Spanish Valley Apartments

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 07:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 07:52 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A shooting near the Spanish Valley Apartments in the 5300 block of Baseline Road at around 7 p.m. left one person injured.

A 44-year-old Hispanic man was reportedly shot in the leg below the knee, but the injuries are not considered life threatening.

Little Rock police have not identified a suspect, and the injured victim's name has not yet been released.

