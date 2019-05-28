Shooting Leaves Man Dead in Pine Bluff Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in Pine Bluff. Officers arrived to the area of 1200 S. Maple around 12:30 a.m.

They found 33- year- old Alton Randall, Jr. with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now there is no suspect information. Police have not given a motive.

This is the 14th homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.