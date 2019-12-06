Shooting investigation in Little Rock, 5-year-old victim

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say the 5-year-old child was struck in the back.

Her condition is serious but stable.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say the victim is a 5-year-old girl.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department a shooting victim showed up to the Colonial Parc Apartments.

Police say that the shooting might not have happened there, but might’ve happened at the 40 block of Warren Drive.

Police say someone shot at vehicle and the victim.

Medical is just arriving on scene. There are no known suspects at this time.

The call came out shortly after 6 p.m.

No further word on the victim’s condition yet.