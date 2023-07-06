PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff police officer is on administrative leave after reportedly firing her service weapon at a person visiting her home.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the shooting involving the officer happened on Brentwood Drive around 10 P.M. Wednesday night, and the officer is being put on leave until an investigation is completed.

ASP officials are describing the incident as a domestic disturbance. They also say the person shot is stable and recovering. It’s a relief to the neighbors wondering what happened all night long.

“Since we saw the crime scene, we thought someone was dead, so I said, ‘Just pray. Just pray,’” Goldie Arnold stated.

Arnold witnessed the tense few hours play out in front of her home. Authorities say it started when 37-year-old part-time patrol officer Whitney Bradley fired her police-issued gun at a visitor in her home and then called 911.

“Me and my daughter heard sirens, and she said, ‘Ooh Momma. I think that’s right outside. That’s really close.’ And when I went past my kitchen window, I saw the flashing lights,” Arnold said.

Brentwood Drive and the surrounding area were filled with 20 to 30 police cars, two ambulances, and two crime scene investigation units, according to Arnold.

One of those ambulances took 40-year-old Brandon Stringfellow to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was treated for the gunshot wounds and is reported to be stable.

“You might hear gunshots every blue moon, but it seems like they’re blocks away, but as far as anything here, we hardly ever have anything, maybe a car accident,” Arnold described.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department immediately asked Arkansas State Police to take over the investigation into the shooting.

Bradley has been with the Pine Bluff Police Department since 2015. She was placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is concluded, which is standard protocol.