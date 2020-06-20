Shooting during funeral service in North Little Rock, police investigating

UPDATE:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a possible shooting around 6 p.m. on 5017 Broadway (Superior Funeral Services) to investigate.

When they arrived, they found one man and one woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound each to their bodies.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The NLRPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Both victim’s names are not being released at this time neither are the names of the individuals that

were questioned.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Further information will be provided when it becomes

available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

North Little Rock, Ark. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Broadway.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information shortly.