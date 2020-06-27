Shooting in North Little Rock leaves one injured, police investigating

North Little Rock, Ark.(News release) – Around 8:30 pm Friday night, the NLRPD received a call of shots fired with injury call in the area of 2nd and Buckeye.

When they got there NLRPD Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.



Officers applied several tourniquets to his injury and medical personnel responded to the scene

to take him to a local hospital for treatment.



Detectives were called to the scene to investigate and are currently interviewing several

witnesses. Detectives do have a person of interest that they are in the process of locating.



The NLRPD believes that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.



This investigation is still in its early stages and is active and on-going. Further information will

provided as it becomes available.