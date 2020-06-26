Shooting in Little Rock leaves one man injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a shot spotters activation around 2 a.m. early Friday morning.

Police arrived at the area of 16th Street and Allis Street, and while investigating the area were alerted of the victim Carlos Sanders, 40, had just arrived at UAMS with non-lifethreating injuries.

Sanders told police that he picked up three men from a gas station and took them to the area where the shooting occurred.

When they arrived he told police he asked the men for gas money, and one of the men pulled out a handgun and began to shoot at him.

Sanders told police he drove away and then proceeded to go to UAMS to be treated for his injury.

Police are still investigating the situation.