Early morning shooting in Little Rock leaves one man injured, police searching for suspect

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department went to Mabelvale Cut Off Road in response to a shooting Friday morning around 2:00 a.m.

Once officers arrived they spoke with Rodtrayveon McDaniels, 18 who had a gunshot wound to his left leg.

McDaniels told police he was standing outside near a staircase when he heard a gunshot. McDaniels reported feeling pain in his left thigh and realized he had been shot.

According to the police report, McDaniels told officers he didn’t know who shot at him or what direction the shot came from. He told officers after he was shot he crawled into an apartment to wait for officers.

Officers then checked the area but did not located any type of crime scene.

Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot but denied having any addition information.

McDaniels was taken by MEMS to UAMS for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call police.