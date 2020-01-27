Shooting in Little Rock leaves man injured, no crime scene discovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call from St. Vincent Infirmary on Jan. 25 about a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived they interviewed Savion Malone, 25, who had been shot in the hand.

Malone told police that he was walking somewhere near Kanis Road and John Barrow Road when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the hand.

Malone says he did not see anyone shoot a gun and does not know the exact location where he was when he was shot.

Police searched the area that Malone said it happened but no crime scene was discovered.

Police are still investigating the situation.