LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have responded near 29th between Summit and Schiller. Police say one man has been shot, and in serious condition.

Police say an orange car was described as the suspect vehicle. Officers found that vehicle in the southwest division, which fled. After a vehicle pursuit, multiple people fled on foot, and the officer reported multiple people were armed. Police are searching the area with a K9, and it’s an active investigation right now.