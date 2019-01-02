Shooting in Garland County Injures 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. - A shooting victim is recovering after being wounded in a New Year's Day incident.

The Garland County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says it happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of 7th St. in Mountain Pine.

GCSO patrol deputies were on the scene within a few minutes and found the victim, described only as a male.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and his injury was described as not life-threatening.

The GCSO says the suspect left the scene before deputies arrived and the incident is under investigation.