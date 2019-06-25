Shooting in Garland Co. wounds one

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – One person has been wounded in an early morning shooting incident.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Deputies say the victim is a male but there’s no further word on his condition.

The scene was in the area of Dearmon Trail.

The GCSO says no suspects have yet been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Garland County Criminal Investigation Division at 501-622-3660.