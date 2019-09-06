Shifting back into Society, college funds for parolees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Congressman French Hill met with presidents from several historically black colleges today.

Hill is proposing a ” Shift back to society act” that would give those colleges funds to start transition programs for parolees.

Hill tells us he is planning to introduce this legislation next week.

“It’s a chance to improve their family, get them back into civil society, let them have the self esteem and dignity of being back at work and back being a productive member of society and for all the rest of us its a safer public and more opportunity for workers that we desperately need.” said Rep. French Hill.

It wouldn’t be new funding, the plan is to set aside $5M already in the budget.