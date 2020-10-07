SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Chamber of Commerce and the Sherwood Rotary Club have joined together to host the annual Sherwood Veterans’ Day Parade on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Kiehl Avenue and Lantrip Road and will continue west down Kiehl Avenue, concluding at the intersection of Kiehl and Oakbrooke Drive.

A plan has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health. Attendees will be spaced along Kiehl Avenue according to social distancing guidelines and all attendees will be required to follow the mask mandate if not able to social distance.

This year’s Grand Marshall will be Ken Zellmer, Arkansas Veterans Hall of Fame inductee and the Chamber’s 2020 Veteran of the Year. Zellmer, a Retired ASAF Major is a true American hero. During the 1960’s, when opposition to the United States involvement in the Vietnam War continued to grow, Ken joined the United States Air Force. He was quickly sent to the Vietnam War Theatre where he received one of his two Distinguished Flying Cross’. His other awards include The Meritorious Service Medal, 20 air medals, The Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Emceeing the salute to our veterans will be State Representative Carlton Wing.

If you would like more information, or to request an entry form, contact Kate Starnes at the Sherwood Chamber office, 7510 Highway 107, (501) 835-7600 or email kstarnes@sherwoodchamber.net.