Sherwood Trail of Lights set to open early

SHERWOOD, Ark.- The City of Sherwood announced on Thursday that the 2020 Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights will be opening early this year, on Friday, November 20 at 6 p.m.

The annual Christmas tradition typically opens just after Thanksgiving, but with several other Sherwood events being canceled recently, event organizers wanted to do something special to bring in the Christmas cheer.

“A collaborative decision by the A&P Commission, Mayor’s office, and the program committee to open early comes at a time when other Sherwood events are being canceled, including the Sherwood Christmas Parade, Enchanted Trolley, Breakfast with Santa and the Youth Center Santa Party. The Trail of Lights is something that families can do together while distancing from others. Please join us as often as you wish starting Nov. 20,” said Darren Austin, Parks and Recreation Department director.

The operating hours of the 2020 Trail of Lights are 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20 through Dec. 30. The mile-long drive-through trail entrance is located in the parking lot of the Sherwood Sports Complex, just past Sylvan Hills High School at 511 Bear Paw Road. The gate at the entrance to the parking lot will close by 9:30 p.m. to allow visitors to get through the light display promptly. Cars that are inside the gate by this time will be allowed entrance. Admission to the trail is free, but cash donations help provide new displays and upgrades each year.

Residents who live off Bear Paw Road are encouraged to access their neighborhood during peak hours by using Dee Jay Hudson Drive. The Sherwood Police Department will also be directing traffic and keeping people from cutting in line. Residents may be asked to present their ID with proof of address to use this route to bypass traffic.

To comply with social distancing protocols, attendees will have the option of a paper brochure or they can access a digital version by scanning a quick-response code on site.

This year, five new large displays have been added: two additions to the 12 days of Christmas from the 2019 donations — “9 Ladies Dancing” and “10 Lords A Leaping” and three others donated by private individuals, in addition to a new memorial angel display.

The Trail of Lights is sponsored by the Sherwood Advertising & Promotion Commission each year. For information on purchasing a display for the 2021 Trail of Lights, contact Dianna Price at 501-835-6893

