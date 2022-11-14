SHERWOOD, Ark. – The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood is opening soon for the Christmas season.

The City of Sherwood Parks and Recreation Department have announced that the 2022 Trail of Lights will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

Sherwood Parks and Recreation Director, Darren Austin, announced the full details of the event.

“I am proud to announce that the Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights will open on November 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. on December 30, 2022,” Austin said. “The Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on November 18. There will be local musicians playing and singing songs of the season. Santa will also be in attendance.”

The trail entrance will be just past the Henson Tennis Center driveway, which is located at 420 Dee Jay Hudson Drive. Guests may access after-hours events scheduled at SHHS from Bear Paw Road, including playoff games, concerts and theater performances.

Staff will block driveways along Dee Jay Hudson Drive for Sylvan Hills High School during the Trail of Lights hours to keep people from cutting in line.

More information on the Trail of Lights can be found at CityOfSherwood.net.