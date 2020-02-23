Sherwood police searching for missing teen

Breaking News
SHERWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — The Sherwood Police Department is currently leading the investigation into the whereabouts of a 13-year-old teen.

Kylie Dickerson was last seen at 109 Holly Drive in Sherwood about 10 PM on Friday night. She was last known to be wearing a dark gray/black hoodie and black slip-on shoes.

Dickerson is described as a short-haired white female, 5’5 tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone who may have information regarding Kylie’s disappearance is urged to Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

