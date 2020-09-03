Sherwood Police release mobile app to connect to community 24/7

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has laughed their own custom mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

The Sherwood community now has a direct connection with the police department for the newest news, instant public safety notifications, and more.

“The Sherwood Police Department is proud to serve our community. We are constantly seeking

ways to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Sherwood. We hope that this new application

will increase communication with the people we serve and be beneficial to our city and the police

department,” said Sherwood Police Sgt. Keith Waymire.

