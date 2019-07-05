Sherwood Police activate Silver Alert for missing man

SHERWOOD, Ark. – The Sherwood Police Department has activated an Arkansas Silver Alert for a missing man

Vernon L Toma, 61, is described as being 6’0″ tall and about 170 pounds. He has a scar on his right finger and left knee and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and a black vest.

The Sherwood Police Department said he went missing around 8 p.m. on July 3.

Police say Toma was last known to be at 8900 Hwy. 107 near East Kiehl Avenue.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.