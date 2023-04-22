SHERWOOD, Ark. – The city of Sherwood is marking a major anniversary with a citywide cleanup.

Saturday marks the 75th Anniversary of the incorporation of the Pulaski County city.

Around 300 homes in Sherwood were destroyed by the March 31 tornado.

Volunteers on Saturday removed trees and branches, along with construction debris.

Mayor Mary Jo Heye-Townsell said a cleanup day to commemorate the anniversary felt like an obvious choice.

“From our churches to our banks, restaurants, today Walmart Supercenter provided lunch for all the volunteers,” Heye-Townsell said. “It’s just been a wonderful coming together of the community to help one another.”

Heye-Townsell also expressed gratitude for volunteers far and near who have assisted in Sherwood’s cleanup over the past three weeks.

The City of Sherwood is the 13th largest in the state, with a population of around 33,000 people.