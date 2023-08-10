LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said a man died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car on Interstate 630 while pushing a second broken-down car off the highway.

According to the police report, 24-year-old Zack Clark of Sherwood was struck and killed by a car on westbound I-630 at 1:32 a.m. at the Baptist Health exit.

Officials said the vehicle was struck from behind. Two others were listed as injured in the crash.

Officials noted that the road was dry and the weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.