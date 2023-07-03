SHERWOOD, Ark. – People in Sherwood celebrated the 4th of July Monday night with a cause in mind.

The annual firework show was moved from the Sherwood Forest to the Greens at North Hills this year.

Heather Jenkins, the Public Information Officer for the City of Sherwood, said this is a great way to make use of the open land at the golf course.

But in addition to a change of scenery is now a fundraiser for the Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter.

Families were able to come watch the fireworks inside the country club, with air conditioning if they bought a ticket. Proceeds for the event went to the humane society.

Jenkins said doing this for the animal shelter was a no brainer because of what all the shelter has faced especially since the March 31 tornado.

“We’ve had two big storms since the mayor took office, and we’ve realized that the animal shelter does not have a generator and that’s a real tragedy, so that’s our ultimate goal to keep rolling with this,” Jenkins said.

An officer on duty at the shelter also mentioned that donations like these are able to help expand the shelter and create more space to take in animals.

If you weren’t able to make it Monday and still want to help out — you can donate at the shelter and as always, there’s a long list of animals waiting to be adopted.