Sherwood hosting Independence day fireworks

SHERWOOD, Ark. (News release) – The City of Sherwood Advertising & Promotions Commission invites the public to a 4th of July Fireworks Show at Sherwood Forest, 1111 W. Maryland Ave. on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the event will be limited to fireworks only.

“Mayor Virginia Young and the Sherwood Parks Department is proud to announce that a fireworks display sponsored by the Sherwood Advertising and Promotions Commission will take place on July 4. Please bring your own seating and remain socially distanced as much as possible. Due to COVID-19, there will be no other entertainment, food or drinks provided. See you there!” said Parks and

Recreation Director Darren Austin.

Event organizers submitted a plan to the Arkansas Department of Health for approval in response to the Large Outdoor Venue directive. The approved plan includes screening employees at the beginning of their shift, limiting onsite parking capacity, closing down all building access to the public, providing hand sanitizer stations and portapotties for the public and suspending food service by the city or private businesses. Because free food and water will not be served at this year’s event, participants will be allowed to bring their own refreshments. Pets, personal fireworks, alcohol, skateboards and bicycles are not permitted.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, patrons are encouraged to bring their own face masks and seating to practice social distancing during the event. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, family groups must be physically spaced by six feet from other

family groups.

Because the event is limited to fireworks only, shuttles and entertainment will not be provided. The fireworks show may be visible along the Arkansas Hwy. 107 and Maryland Avenue corridors. The show is expected to last approximately 20 minutes and will be livestreamed on the City of Sherwood’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/cityofsherwoodar.

For more information, call 501-413-9507 or email event coordinator Misty Raper at misty@cityofsherwood.net.