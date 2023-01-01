SHERWOOD, Ark. – The city of Sherwood held a swearing-in ceremony for their new mayor on Sunday afternoon.

The Greens at North Hills Reception Hall was filled with Sherwood residents and city leaders for the event.

First term mayor Mary Jo Heye-Townsell said she looks forward to working with people who have come from around the world to make Sherwood their home.

“I’m hoping to be able to have more community involvement, to tap into some of those wonderful minds so that we can actually get more done in this community.”

Calvary Academy choir provided the music for Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Around 33-thousand people live in Sherwood within a 20-square mile section of Pulaski County.