SHERWOOD, Ark. — The city of Sherwood came together Tuesday night to reflect on the year and remember those who they’ve lost.

With it being the holiday season, the mayor of Sherwood, Mary Jo Heye-Townsell, knows from personal experience it can be tough for grieving families. Tuesday night’s event was a way for those struggling to come together and support each other.

“It’s just a way for us all to keep these people alive, in our memories, in our hearts forever and to try to be better,” Heye-Townsell said.

Side by side, the community of Sherwood came together, as dozens of lights lined pathways with names of loved ones lost this year. The night of remembrance was a time for anyone to come and to honor someone.

Five of those names were current and former Sylvan Hills students who passed away in January.

Sarah Wimberly’s daughter, Ava, was one of the students who died in the car crash.

“All 5 of them are tremendously missed,” Wimberly said.

“And it’s just a lot of loss heavy loss that’s felt without them not being here,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly and her family spent Tuesday night remembering Ava, as they prepare for their first Christmas without her.

Ava’s brother, Landon Luplow said there is a missing piece this Christmas.

“It doesn’t feel right to be there without that part,” Luplow said.

Wimberly said the holiday season is hard.

“There’s a lot of guilt that comes with it, because you feel like a part of you has to continue to celebrate things because it’s what you’re supposed to do, and the other part of you is like very guilty for even wanting to celebrate, and it just doesn’t feel right,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly says these upcoming months will be hard, as Ava’s birthday is next week, and the anniversary of her death is in January.

“They were also all positive, uplifting, Christ-like kids that would not want us to stay in sorrow, so we try to live for them,” Wimberly said.

Ava’s family thanks the community for their support over the last year. They will be holding a 5K in January in honor of the five who lost their life that day.