Sherwood forest hosting veterans job fair and outreach program

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Our Ashlei King sat down with Congressman French Hill to talk about the upcoming Veterans job fair and outreach.

It’s an opportunity for any veteran working to make the transition into civilian life, or who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veterans job fair and outreach will be on April 7th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sherwood at 1111 W. Maryland Ave. in the Sherwood Forest.

Special guest Colonel. Nate Todd will be there, along with plenty of employment opportunities.