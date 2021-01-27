Sherwood family thanks state trooper for saving daughter on interstate

SHERWOOD, Ark. – January 8th, Michelle and Mason Oglesby received a call no parent wants to hear: their adult daughter, Jamikia, was in the Morrilton ER – a more than a 50-minute drive from their home in Sherwood.

“She indicated that our daughter was transported there by ambulance,” Michelle said, after speaking with a nurse. With no idea how Jamikia had gotten there, the Oglesbys began piecing together what had happened, and who had stepped up to help. “They told us the story about a State Trooper that pulled over and made that happen,” said Michelle.

Arkansas State Trooper Ervin Clokey was on his way to a meeting that day when he happened to notice a woman pulled over on the busy highway across the median. “I was traveling east on Interstate 40,” Clokey said. “I could see on the westbound side that there was a vehicle parked on the shoulder.”

Even though he was just passing through, Clokey says he turned around and found Jamikia with no wallet or phone.

He says she was confused as to where she was and wouldn’t respond to his questions. “I knocked on the window a few times,” he said. “There was a female driver, and she was crying…she gave me many indications that something was wrong.”

Clear this was a medical emergency, Clokey called for paramedics and stayed by Jamikia’s side until the ambulance was off. To Mason and Michelle, this kindness is what sets this call apart. “He took his hat off and he kind of knelt down to try and be a little bit more compassionate,” said Michelle.

The Oglesbys are certain that had the trooper not turned around, this story would have ended differently. “You saved my daughter’s life,” said Michelle, remembering the first words she said to Clokey once she tracked him down.

But for him, looking out for others is just part of the job. “I was just doing my job, just like every other police officer out there,” said Clokey.

Jamikia says she’s doing much better and is out of the hospital. She wants to thank Trooper Clokey for helping her on that highway, and for showing her kindness in her time of need.