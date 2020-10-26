Sherwood Christmas Parade Canceled

SHERWOOD, Ark.- The city of Sherwood is canceling it’s Christmas Parade due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. This comes after other nearby parades in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville and other local communities also canceled their parades.

According to a press release, event organizers felt it was best to make the cancellation because the parade is known to draw large crowds, and would cause difficulty in effectivly following along with social distancing standards enforced by the Arkansas Department of Health.

“We have met with our committee and considered other options, but ultimately while we could put into place protocols to protect parade participants, we know that spectators would be difficult, if not impossible, to manage,” said Parks and Recreation Director Darren Austin. “It was a very difficult decision to cancel this time-honored tradition, but a necessary one.”