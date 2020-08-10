Sherwood blood drive August 13 includes free COVID-19 antibody testing

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The City of Sherwood is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center, located at 51 Shelby Road.

Blood donors will receive a free T-shirt as well as have the opportunity for free COVID-19 antibody testing. Appointments are required.

“Our generous donors are answering the call to donate — coming out in force when the need for blood is great and ensuring that no patient goes without crucial transfusion care,” said John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “The antibody tests are a natural step in our commitment to the health of our lifesaving donors, and we are also very eager to help our state reopen medically and economically.”

Blood donation takes just about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Donors 16 and younger must weight at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18 year-olds and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. For other eligibility requirements, Go HERE.

Visit HERE to schedule an appointment. For more information, call site organizer Julie Greene at 501-835-6893