BEEBE, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Agriculture will celebrate its 64th Annual Ag Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with roughly 2,100 students from across the state in attendance from 98 high school chapters of Future Farmers of America (FFA), a national student agricultural organization.

