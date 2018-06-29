Sheriff Releases Video of Ex-Probation Officer's Interview with Detectives Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Mark Brooke remains employed by the city of Ward despite admitting in a police interview last year he used his city-issued phone to set up sex with an undercover female detective who he thought was a probationer he was assigned to.

You might remember the photo, the Ward probation officer posed in handcuffs after patronizing a prostitute.

For the first time, we're hearing and seeing the video from his interview with detectives last January.

He spoke with detectives in Lonoke county after an undercover female officer acted as a probationer assigned to Brooke.

He admits they discussed a price and location for sex.

In the interview you can hear the following:

Detective: "To sum it up, you thought you and [the undercover officer] were going over there to have sex."

Brooked: "Thought we were going over there to have a lap dance."

Detective: "Have a lap dance? For sure a lap dance and possibly sex."

Brooke: "Maybe. Possibly."

The undercover operation came after authorities received complaints from actual female probationers saying Brooke would meet them in hotels for sex to take care of their community service. He denies they were ever on probation with him when these meetings would take place.

In another part of the interview you can hear him answer questions about that.

Detective: "How many sexual encounters did you have with ******* total?"

Brooke: "Two."

In the interview, Brooke. who also served as pastor at Cornerstone Assembly Church in Ward, reveals how he paid for those hotel rooms.

Detective: "Is this the hotel that you had a sexual encounter with her?"

Brooke: "Yes."

Detective: "Whose credit card did you use?"

Brooke: "I think I used Cornerstone."

Since the bust, Brooke has left his position as probation officer with the city of Ward and relocated to a different city department.

His father, Art, serves as the town mayor.

According to prosecutors, Mark Brooke pleaded guilty to patronizing a prostitute last November, which is a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to three months of probation, which he did complete.

We spoke to Brooke by phone on Thursday. He told us he had no comment.