IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy was killed in an off-duty crash Thursday morning.

In a social post, deputies said that Deputy Sean Hunt was killed in the crash.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of the passing of Deputy Sean Hunt as a result of an off-duty vehicle accident on February 16, 2023,” the post read.

Officials said that Hunt began working for the sheriff’s office in August 2021. Deputies said he was a loving father, fiancé, son, friend, deputy and co-worker.