Sheridan school teacher arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

UNION COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies obtained a warrant for the arrest of David Brent Miller, 38, of Little Rock.

On October 22, 2020, Miller was arrested at his residence without incident.

Miller has been booked into the Union County Detention Facility on charges of Computer Child Pornography and Pandering or Possessing Visual or Print Medium Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.

Miller is employed with a school district in Central Arkansas.

This morning Miller appeared before Union County District Court Judge where his bond was set at $150,000.00 cash or corporate surety. This is an ongoing investigation.