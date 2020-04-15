Sheridan School District sets up ‘Safe Learning Zones’ at campus parking lots

SHERIDAN, Ark. – The Sheridan School District has set up ‘Safe Learning Zones’ for students at each campuses parking lot with the exception of SMS due to construction.

This is so SSD families can park in their parking lots for students that need to access the school Internet for digital learning.

You will not need a password to access the Guest Access WiFi.

The district asks that you practice social distancing.

Their facilities will remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but you can still call the offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

