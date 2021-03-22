UPDATE: Suspect in alleged kidnapping on Sunday in Sheridan now in custody

UPDATE:

SHERIDAN, Ark. — The suspect in an alleged kidnapping on Sunday in Sheridan was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheridan Police Department, Guy Young of Jefferson County was placed in custody at 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY — Several law enforcement agencies have been searching for a man wanted for questioning in a kidnapping case in Grant County.

According to Sheridan police, the man being sought is Guy Young of Jefferson County.

In a press release, Police Chief Jason Teague says a police officer responded to an alleged kidnapping that ended on South Rose Street in Sheridan.

The officer made contact with the man, who then ran away.

Police say the victim was released unharmed.

The man may be armed.

With assistance from Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a perimeter has been set up around the area.

Dogs with Arkansas Game and Fish and the Arkansas Department of Correction have attempted to find the man, but he is still at large.