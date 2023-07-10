SHERIDAN, Ark. – Police in Sheridan are investigating a shooting and fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon where one person was injured and a body was discovered.

Officials with the Sheridan Police Department said the shooting was reported at the Sheridan Heights Estates complex located in the 600 block of South Eagle Street just before 3 p.m.

Police confirmed that when officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, SPD officers said that they discovered a fire as they approached the suspect’s apartment.

Officers said that once the fire was suppressed, they located the suspect, as well a deceased person whose body was also in the apartment.

Grant County rescue confirms there has been a shooting at the Sheridan Heights Estates Apartments. We are working to get more details. @KARK4News @FOX16News #ARnews pic.twitter.com/WZfMOD4vmK — Rylie Birdwell (@BirdwellRylie) July 10, 2023

Teams with the Arkansas State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Search & Rescue are also on the scene of this incident to assist in the response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.