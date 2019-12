LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Center for Arkansas Legal Services has been awarded $500,000 for the 2019 Disaster Relief Grant by the Legal Services Corporation, as announced Tuesday.

On May 21, 2019, Arkansas experienced record-breaking flooding that continued until the floodwaters receded on June 14, 2019. On June 8, 2019, the President issued a disaster declaration for 13 Arkansas counties: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Yell. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS) serves the poverty populations in all of these counties with offices located in Jefferson, Pope, Pulaski, and Sebastian counties.