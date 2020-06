SHARP COUNTY, Ark. — The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert.

Lee Roy Davis, 91, was last known to be at 8 South Micco Drive, Cherokee Village.

Davis is around 5’11” and around 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes, navy blue pants, tan socks and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 994-2211.