Sharp County deputies investigating multiple homicides, assault

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. — A suspect is in custody after deputies in Sharp County discovered a string of homicides and an assault late Monday evening.

Agents were called to 28 Warpath Drive in Cherokee Village before noon Monday where the body of Hayleigh Gruger, 23, was discovered by local authorities inside the victim’s home.



During the investigation at the Warpath Street crime scene, state police special agents were sent to a second crime scene at 101 FM Road in Highland, southeast of Cherokee Village.

Debra Compton, 41, was transported from the Highland address to an area hospital where she is being treated for a stab wound sustained while she was in a vehicle with two men traveling in the area.

One of the men fled the crime scene and was later taken into custody by state police special agents. The 24-year-old man is considered a suspect in the attack on Compton and the deaths of Gruger and a third woman.



Late Monday evening Sharp County deputies and state police special agents located the body of Linda Janny, 72, in her home at 1 Lakeshore Drive, Cherokee Village.



The bodies of Gruger and Janny were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where autopsy examinations have begun to determine when the deaths occurred and each victim’s manner and cause of death.