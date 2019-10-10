Shannon Hills police officer blamed for head-on crash that sent woman to ICU

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. — A woman is entering her second week in the intensive care unit after her car was hit by a police patrol car outside her son’s elementary school.

Heather Cross, 43, was heading to Davis Elementary on County Line Road when a Shannon Hills patrol car struck her car, causing severe injuries.

She has fought for her life,” her husband, Matthew, says.

Matthew says Heather suffered a broken hip, damaged arteries and multiple strokes.

Heather was on the way to pick up her 5-year-old son when the crash happened.

“It was just catastrophic,” Matthew says.

“When I showed up on the scene, my son’s car seat was laying in the middle of the road.”

Matthew says he’s still awaiting the finalized crash report.

He says he has been told the crash was the officer’s fault.

The Shannon Hills police chief told us by phone that the officer involved in the crash was heading to a call for backup and was traveling with lights on, but he does say it appears the crash was the officer’s fault.

“It should have never been that kind of devastation in a school zone,” Matthew says.

Heather, a 20-year hair stylist who runs her own salon a few doors down from the police department, continues to recover while her husband is still trying to get questions answered.

“We don’t know who is going to take responsibility for this.”

Matthew says he has now heard from the city of Shannon Hills or its police department since the crash happened.

